Fallout renewed for a third season at Prime Video

Prime Video announced at the annual upfront presentation of Amazon that Fallout is renewed for a third season. The series which premiered in April 2024 is based on the video game series which began in 1997.

Two hundred years after a nuclear fallout, humans who were able to survive in luxury fallout shelters discover that the world outside is complex, weird, and violent. Lucy, one of these dwellers, must confront her idealistic nature in order to rescue her father. Meanwhile, in the wasteland, Maximus, a young squire with the militaristic Brotherhood of Steel, is on a mission to further the Brotherhood's goal to bring order to the wasteland. They collide when they chase an artefact that can potentially change the power dynamic of that world.

The cast of Fallout includes Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Moises Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O'Hagan, and Xelia Mendes-Jones.

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner are the showrunners of Fallout. They serve as executive producers with Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Athena Wickham, Todd Howard, and James Altman. Nolan directed the first three episodes of the first season. Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films produce Fallout, in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

Season One of Fallout is currently streaming on Prime Video, with the second season set to premiere in December 2025.