Zoe Kravitz and Nicholas Hoult reunite for David Leitch’s heist thriller How to Rob a Bank

Zoë Kravitz is joining the cast of How to Rob a Bank, the upcoming action film from director David Leitch at Amazon MGM Studios. The project sees her reuniting with Mad Max: Fury Road co-star Nicholas Hoult, who is already attached to the film.
Also starring Anna Sawai, Pete Davidson, and Rhenzy Feliz, the high-octane thriller is slated for a theatrical release on September 4, 2026. Plot details are being kept tightly under wraps. Leitch is known for helming stylish hits like Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, and The Fall Guy.
The film is penned by Mark Bianculli (Hunters, the upcoming Cliffhanger reboot), who also serves as executive producer. Producing duties are shared by 87North’s Kelly McCormick and David Leitch, alongside Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, and Allan Mandelbaum.
This marks Kravitz’s second collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios following her directorial debut Blink Twice, which drew strong critical acclaim and solidified her reputation behind the camera. She will next be seen opposite Austin Butler in Darren Aronofsky’s thriller Caught Stealing, premiering this fall.