Zoe Kravitz and Nicholas Hoult reunite for David Leitch’s heist thriller How to Rob a Bank

Zoë Kravitz is joining the cast of How to Rob a Bank, the upcoming action film from director David Leitch at Amazon MGM Studios. The project sees her reuniting with Mad Max: Fury Road co-star Nicholas Hoult, who is already attached to the film.

Also starring Anna Sawai, Pete Davidson, and Rhenzy Feliz, the high-octane thriller is slated for a theatrical release on September 4, 2026. Plot details are being kept tightly under wraps. Leitch is known for helming stylish hits like Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, and The Fall Guy.