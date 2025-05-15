Al Pacino joins Anthony Hopkins and Jessica Alba in Maserati: The Brothers

Veteran actor Al Pacino adds more star power to the already star-studded cast of the biographical drama Maserati: The Brothers, directed by Robert Moresco.

Welcoming Al Pacino to the team, producer Andrea Iervolino hailed the actor for his "unparalleled talent and iconic presence" that will bring a "profound depth to this inspiring story. Iervolino is also producing Al Pacino's upcoming film about the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III.

Al Pacino joins the ensemble of Anthony Hopkins, Jessica Alba, Michele Morrone, Andy Garcia and Salvatore Esposito. Gina La Piana and Tatiana Lute round out the cast.

Maserati: The Brothers chronicles the rise of the Maserati family, which took the lead in automotive innovation. Al Pacino will play the businessman Vincenzo Vaccaro, who pinned hopes on the Maserati family business' nascent days.

The film's second and final phase of filming will commence in June in Rome, with the makers planning a release later this year.