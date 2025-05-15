Denzel Washington, Robert Pattinson, Daisy Edgar-Jones team up for Netflix heist thriller Here Comes the Flood

Netflix’s upcoming thriller Here Comes the Flood has assembled a powerhouse cast, with Denzel Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Daisy Edgar-Jones set to lead the film. The crime drama will be helmed by City of God director Fernando Meirelles, who also produces alongside Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon under the Genre Films banner.
Kinberg, best known for his work across the X-Men franchise and The 355, penned the script for the original feature, which Netflix snapped up in 2020 following a highly competitive bidding war. The project has seen several iterations since, with Jason Bateman once in talks to direct.
Described as a stylish and unconventional heist film, Here Comes the Flood will revolve around a bank guard, a teller, and a master thief ensnared in a high-stakes web of deception, cons, and double crosses. The story will reportedly play out in a non-linear narrative, keeping viewers guessing throughout. Production is slated to begin this fall, with Samson Mucke serving as executive producer.
This marks a return to Netflix for Meirelles, whose The Two Popes earned the streamer three Academy Award nominations. His other notable works include the political thriller The Constant Gardener and the critically acclaimed City of God, which earned him a Best Director Oscar nomination.
Edgar-Jones rose to prominence with Normal People and has since headlined films like Where the Crawdads Sing and the recent blockbuster Twisters. Washington, fresh off Gladiator II, will next appear in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, a remake of an Akira Kurosawa classic, premiering at Cannes before releasing in theatres this August. Pattinson, meanwhile, is riding a hot streak with roles in Mickey 17 and the upcoming Die My Love opposite Jennifer Lawrence, in addition to Kristoffer Borgli’s The Drama and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, currently in production.