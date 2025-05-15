Denzel Washington, Robert Pattinson, Daisy Edgar-Jones team up for Netflix heist thriller Here Comes the Flood

Netflix’s upcoming thriller Here Comes the Flood has assembled a powerhouse cast, with Denzel Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Daisy Edgar-Jones set to lead the film. The crime drama will be helmed by City of God director Fernando Meirelles, who also produces alongside Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon under the Genre Films banner.

Kinberg, best known for his work across the X-Men franchise and The 355, penned the script for the original feature, which Netflix snapped up in 2020 following a highly competitive bidding war. The project has seen several iterations since, with Jason Bateman once in talks to direct.