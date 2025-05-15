Samuel L Jackson and Eva Green on board Just Play Dead

Samuel L Jackson is teaming up with Eva Green for Just Play Dead, reports Variety. The thriller also stars Maria Pedraza in a starring role.

Just Play Dead centres around a wealthy criminal, Jack Wolfe, and his wife, Nora. Jack plans to claim the insurance payout that he will get after faking his death, as he is cornered by US Federal Agents. He plans to frame Nora's lover Chad for his murder, while Nora plans to kill Jack and frame Chad for his murder so that she can keep the money for herself.

Samuel L Jackson is known for his role as Nick Fury in various projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also starred in Pulp Fiction and Die Hard With a Vengeance. Eva Green starred as Vesper Lynd in Casino Royale, which was Daniel Craig's first outing as James Bond. Maria Pedraza is known for her roles in Money Heist and Elite.

Gary Fleder directs Just Play Dead, which is written by Dan Gordon. Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier are serving as executive producers for the film, under the Highland Films Group banner. Moshe Diamant, Sagiv Diamant, Valentin Dimitrov, Phil Hunt, and Gaby Whyte Hart are the producers on the film. Just Play Dead is backed by Head Gear Films and Gemstones Films.