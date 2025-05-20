Marisa Tomei, Sam Rockwell, Chris Messina to lead Hellhound

Set in small-town New York, Hellhound follows a jaded veterinarian who is forced to rejoin the living, emotionally and literally, when a sudden zombie outbreak threatens to spiral out of control. With his ex-wife and her new cop boyfriend at his side, he must stop an unhinged U.S. president and his military enforcer from unleashing destruction on New York City. As zombies overrun the region and political madness intensifies, personal baggage proves just as deadly as the undead in this offbeat action-comedy.

Joseph Restaino is producing Hellhound alongside Tony Stopperan, Martin and Golden. The film is slated to begin production later this year in Upstate New York.