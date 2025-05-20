Marisa Tomei, Sam Rockwell, Chris Messina to lead Hellhound

Oscar winners Marisa Tomei and Sam Rockwell, along with Chris Messina and Ivan Martin, are set to headline Hellhound, a genre-blending zombie comedy from director Zach Golden (High Heart). The project is penned by Golden and Martin.
Set in small-town New York, Hellhound follows a jaded veterinarian who is forced to rejoin the living, emotionally and literally, when a sudden zombie outbreak threatens to spiral out of control. With his ex-wife and her new cop boyfriend at his side, he must stop an unhinged U.S. president and his military enforcer from unleashing destruction on New York City. As zombies overrun the region and political madness intensifies, personal baggage proves just as deadly as the undead in this offbeat action-comedy.
Joseph Restaino is producing Hellhound alongside Tony Stopperan, Martin and Golden. The film is slated to begin production later this year in Upstate New York.
Last seen in Brothers, Tomei has The Mongoose and F*ck Valentine's Day coming up. Rockwell, on the other hand, voiced the character of Guardian Dog in IF last year. He has The Bad Guys 2, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die, Stuntnuts: The Movie and Wild Horse Nine in the pipeline. Messina's most recent appearance was in Juror #2, and has Pressure and Lear Rex in various stages of production.