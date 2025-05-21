Conan O’Brien joins Toy Story 5 as new character Smarty Pants

The Toy Story gang is getting a hilarious new addition: Conan O’Brien has officially joined the voice cast of Toy Story 5, set to release on June 19, 2026. The late-night comedy legend will lend his voice to a new character named Smarty Pants, Disney and Pixar revealed during the Consumer Products presentation at the Licensing Expo.

In classic O’Brien fashion, the comedian made the announcement with a tongue-in-cheek Instagram video. “Isn’t that crazy? Legendary franchise,” he said. “These films are wonderful. I can’t believe this!” He joked about trying to snag the roles of Woody and Buzz Lightyear before being “gently” reminded that those are taken—by Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, respectively.