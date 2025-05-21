Conan O’Brien joins Toy Story 5 as new character Smarty Pants

The Toy Story gang is getting a hilarious new addition: Conan O’Brien has officially joined the voice cast of Toy Story 5, set to release on June 19, 2026. The late-night comedy legend will lend his voice to a new character named Smarty Pants, Disney and Pixar revealed during the Consumer Products presentation at the Licensing Expo.
In classic O’Brien fashion, the comedian made the announcement with a tongue-in-cheek Instagram video. “Isn’t that crazy? Legendary franchise,” he said. “These films are wonderful. I can’t believe this!” He joked about trying to snag the roles of Woody and Buzz Lightyear before being “gently” reminded that those are taken—by Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, respectively.
“They showed me this new character, Smarty Pants,” O’Brien said. “It’s the best character of them all. I far prefer this character. I don’t even want to play Woody or Buzz anymore, even if they beg me.”
While Pixar has yet to reveal any plot specifics about Smarty Pants, the character's name and Conan’s comedic style suggest an eccentric, quick-witted toy designed for laughs. It’s a fitting match for the comedian, who’s also currently making waves with Conan O’Brien Must Go on Max and a critically praised Oscars hosting gig earlier this year.
Toy Story 5 marks a new chapter for the beloved franchise. Directed by Andrew Stanton (WALL-E, Finding Nemo) with co-direction from McKenna Harris, the film explores a modern theme: the clash between classic toys and the digital age. The storyline sees Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the gang confronted by new tech-savvy toys as kids’ interests shift toward electronics.
Other new cast members include Ernie Hudson as Combat Carl, taking over for the late Carl Weathers, and Anna Faris in a still undisclosed role. Joan Cusack is also expected to return as Jessie. Toy Story 5 is produced by Jessica Choi and executive produced by Pete Docter.