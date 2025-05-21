‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ trailer unleashes new dangers and terrifying dinosaurs

Dinosaurs are back and more dangerous than ever in the second trailer for Jurassic World: Rebirth, released on 20 May. The seventh film in the franchise will roar into cinemas on 2 July.

Directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp who also wrote the script for the original Jurassic Park the film stars Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey. It picks up five years after the events of Jurassic World: Dominion, in a world where most of the planet has become unliveable for dinosaurs. Those still alive now exist in small, tropical zones.

Johansson plays Zora Bennett, a covert operations expert sent on a secret mission to collect genetic material from some of the biggest and most dangerous dinosaurs left on Earth. She leads a skilled team, including Duncan Kincaid (Ali), a fellow operative, and Dr Henry Loomis (Bailey), a palaeontologist. They are joined by a pharmaceutical company’s representative (Martin Krebs), with supporting roles from Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain and Ed Skrein.