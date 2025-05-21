‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ trailer unleashes new dangers and terrifying dinosaurs

Dinosaurs are back and more dangerous than ever in the second trailer for Jurassic World: Rebirth, released on 20 May. The seventh film in the franchise will roar into cinemas on 2 July.
Directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp who also wrote the script for the original Jurassic Park the film stars Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey. It picks up five years after the events of Jurassic World: Dominion, in a world where most of the planet has become unliveable for dinosaurs. Those still alive now exist in small, tropical zones.
Johansson plays Zora Bennett, a covert operations expert sent on a secret mission to collect genetic material from some of the biggest and most dangerous dinosaurs left on Earth. She leads a skilled team, including Duncan Kincaid (Ali), a fellow operative, and Dr Henry Loomis (Bailey), a palaeontologist. They are joined by a pharmaceutical company’s representative (Martin Krebs), with supporting roles from Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain and Ed Skrein.
The trailer shows the team entering an island once used for dinosaur experiments home to the most dangerous creatures ever created. Early in the trailer, a scientist is killed by a dinosaur, setting the tone for a high-stakes mission. Among the island’s terrifying residents is the franchise’s most fearsome creature yet the Distortus Rex or D-Rex. This grotesque mutant T-Rex has six limbs, razor-sharp teeth, and a twisted appearance.
“It’s like a T-Rex imagined by H.R. Giger, then crossed with a Rancor,” said director Edwards in an interview with Empire.
As the team explores the island’s jungles, they also try to rescue a civilian family stranded after an attack by sea-dwelling dinosaurs. They soon uncover the shocking truth about decades-old experiments and the real reason they were sent to the island.
The trailer hints at even bigger action than before, with new airborne and underwater threats, including flying reptiles and giant sea creatures.
Jurassic World: Rebirth, produced by Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures, promises to be a thrilling new chapter in the dino saga — with breathtaking visuals, high danger, and creatures unlike anything seen before.
The film opens in cinemas on 2 July.