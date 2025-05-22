Kevin Spacey delivers intense speech in Cannes return, quotes Elton John

The other day, Kevin Spacey, who was acquitted of sexual assault-related charges in 2023, made his comeback to the Cannes Film Festival for the first time after 2016.

The actor, receiving the Award for Excellence in Film and Television from the Better World Fund, delivered an elongated and intense speech.

In the speech, he compared his Hollywood expulsion to scenarist Dalton Trumbo’s blacklisting and became emotional while speaking highly of his manager, best friend Evan Lowenstein. Spacey credited Lowenstein for helping him overcome “these last few challenging years” and become a man who is “more present, more loving, more understanding and more forgiving than” ever before.

Describing the Better World Fund’s decision to invite him to the event as a “risk”, Spacey sarcastically commented, “Who would have ever thought that honouring someone who has been exonerated in every single courtroom he’s ever walked into would be thought of as a brave idea?”