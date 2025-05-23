Michael Jackson's biopic seemingly pushed to 2026

The film, titled Michael, stars Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson as Michael with Colman Domingo and Nia Long as Michael Jackson's parents

According to reports, the release of the Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, has been pushed to 2026. The film is directed by Antoine Fuqua, who is known for his collaborations with Denzel Washington.

Jon Feltheimer, CEO of Lionsgate, the studio behind the film, shared that 'a definitive release strategy and timing' will be announced in the next few weeks. But the release of the film will be moved out of the 2026 fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2026.

Michael is the feature film debut of Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson, who will play Michael in the film. The rest of the cast includes Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Miles Teller, Larenz Tate, Laura Harrier, Kat Graham, Jessica Sula, Liv Symone, Kevin Shinick, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, and Kendrick Sampson.

With Fuqua in the director's chair, Michael is produced by John Branca and John McClain, alongside Graham King. Lionsgate is the studio backing the film.