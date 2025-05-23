English

Sequel to 'The Devil Wears Prada' set for cinematic release in May 2026

Starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, The Devil Wears Prada was originally adapted from Lauren Weisberger’s novel of the same name.
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

LOS ANGELES: Disney’s sequel to the 2006 hit film The Devil Wears Prada is scheduled for theatrical release on 1 May 2026.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the film will receive a full cinema release, though there has been no official confirmation regarding the returning cast.

Starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, The Devil Wears Prada was originally adapted from Lauren Weisberger’s novel of the same name.

Directed by David Frankel, the original film followed Andy (Hathaway), a recent university graduate hired as an assistant to one of New York’s most powerful magazine editors. Her world is quickly turned upside down after meeting her demanding boss (Streep), who runs on a relentless schedule and refuses to take no for an answer.

Last year, reports surfaced suggesting Streep and Blunt may reprise their roles in the upcoming sequel.

Anne Hathaway
Sequel
The Devil Wears Prada

