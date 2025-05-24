Billy Joel halts tour due to neurological condition

Billy Joel, the iconic singer-songwriter whose work has also graced feature films, has cancelled 17 upcoming stadium shows in England and North America.

The decision comes after a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), a brain disorder that has significantly impacted his health.

In a recent statement, the legendary musician revealed that recent concerts have exacerbated his health condition, contributing to debilitating issues with hearing, balance, and vision.

Under strict doctor's orders, he is believed to be going through "specific physical therapy”. He has also been advised to cease performing to allow for a full recovery. "I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience," Joel expressed. "Thank you for understanding."

This recent announcement follows a series of postponements in March for an undisclosed "medical condition", which forced Joel to prioritise his health.