Billy Joel halts tour due to neurological condition

Billy Joel, the iconic singer-songwriter whose work has also graced feature films, has cancelled 17 upcoming stadium shows in England and North America.
The decision comes after a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), a brain disorder that has significantly impacted his health.
In a recent statement, the legendary musician revealed that recent concerts have exacerbated his health condition, contributing to debilitating issues with hearing, balance, and vision.
Under strict doctor's orders, he is believed to be going through "specific physical therapy”. He has also been advised to cease performing to allow for a full recovery. "I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience," Joel expressed. "Thank you for understanding."
This recent announcement follows a series of postponements in March for an undisclosed "medical condition", which forced Joel to prioritise his health.
It remains unclear whether NPH is the same condition that prompted those initial cancellations. Back then, Joel’s team had revealed that he was set “to make a full recovery" following surgery and going through doctor-supervised physical therapy.
Billy Joel has captivated audiences for decades with a string of timeless hits. He is best known for songs such as ‘Piano Man,’ ‘Uptown Girl,’ ‘Just the Way You Are,’ ‘Scenes from an Italian Restaurant,’ and ‘We Didn't Start the Fire’. His music has also been featured in films.
In Disney's Oliver and Company, he performed his song ‘Why Should I Worry?’ and worked as a voice artist. Besides, his song ‘The Stranger’ from an album of the same name is featured in the film Uncut Gems.