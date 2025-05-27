Cannes Palme d'Or winner Jafar Panahi’s return sparks diplomatic row between Iran and France

Fresh from his Palme d'Or victory at the Cannes Film Festival for his new film, It Was Just an Accident, acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi received a jubilant welcome upon his return to Tehran on Monday.

His triumph, however, has ignited a diplomatic row between France and Iran.

Enthusiastic supporters, friends, and fans welcomed Panahi with applause as he got down from an escalator at Imam Khomeini International Airport, images of which quickly circulated on social networking websites.

A burgeoning dispute followed French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot lauding Panahi's win on X, describing it as "a gesture of resistance against the Iranian regime's oppression." This declaration drew a sharp rebuke from Tehran.