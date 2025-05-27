Janet Jackson honoured with Icon award at 2025 American Music Awards

WASHINGTON: The 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs) took place at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, with Janet Jackson emerging as one of the night's biggest honorees.
Jackson, making her first televised performance in seven years, was presented with the prestigious Icon Award in recognition of her outstanding contributions to music.
The official Instagram account of the American Music Awards shared a video of her heartfelt acceptance speech. “I don’t consider myself an icon,” Jackson said modestly, attributing her success to hard work, dedication, and the unwavering support of her family and fans.
“My family, myself our dream was never to be famous. We always had a special love for music, dancing, and singing,” she shared.
Jackson described her journey as “truly an American story,” emphasizing that her achievements could “only have happened in America.” She expressed hope that her path has inspired others and encouraged aspiring artists to follow their dreams.
Thanking her family, whom she called her biggest supporters, and her fans, she said, “Because of you and God, I’m standing right here.” She also extended her gratitude to the AMAs and urged the audience to “keep God in every part of your life.”
Other notable winners at the 2025 AMAs included Eminem for Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist, SZA for both Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Song, and Becky G for Favorite Female Latin Artist.