Janet Jackson honoured with Icon award at 2025 American Music Awards

WASHINGTON: The 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs) took place at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, with Janet Jackson emerging as one of the night's biggest honorees.

Jackson, making her first televised performance in seven years, was presented with the prestigious Icon Award in recognition of her outstanding contributions to music.

The official Instagram account of the American Music Awards shared a video of her heartfelt acceptance speech. “I don’t consider myself an icon,” Jackson said modestly, attributing her success to hard work, dedication, and the unwavering support of her family and fans.

“My family, myself our dream was never to be famous. We always had a special love for music, dancing, and singing,” she shared.