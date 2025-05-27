Tom Cruise on Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning success: ‘This weekend was one for the history books’

It has been just days since the global release of the Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, the eighth film in the iconic franchise and the actor's swansong as IMF agent Ethan Hunt. The film released in the USA on May 23, 2025, a week after its India release. On the special occasion, Cruise took to social media to show his gratitude to everyone who worked on the film and the audience for making it a success. Indirectly referring to the film’s release in the USA, Cruise said that it “was one for the history books!”
He went on to thank “every filmmaker, every artist, every crew member, and every single person who works at the studios” presumably for the role of such big-screen experiences in keeping the theatrical business alive. “To every theater and every employee who helps bring these stories to audiences, thank you,” wrote the actor.
He also thanked his Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning production banners, Skydance and Paramount Pictures, for “many years of partnership and unwavering support,” and the audience. The banners also backed Top Gun: Maverick, reportedly the highest-grossing film in Tom Cruise's career and the film that is believed to have played a key part in keeping theatres alive after the pandemic.
A Christopher McQuarrie directorial, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning has just begun its box office journey with strong numbers. It has reportedly grossed over $204 million worldwide already, including a franchise-best $63 million domestic (USA) opening weekend. In India, the film has also performed exceptionally well, crossing the ₹75 crore mark within ten days. The film is garnering mostly positive reviews, with many praising its action sequences and emotional depth.