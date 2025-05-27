Tom Cruise on Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning success: ‘This weekend was one for the history books’

It has been just days since the global release of the Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, the eighth film in the iconic franchise and the actor's swansong as IMF agent Ethan Hunt. The film released in the USA on May 23, 2025, a week after its India release. On the special occasion, Cruise took to social media to show his gratitude to everyone who worked on the film and the audience for making it a success. Indirectly referring to the film’s release in the USA, Cruise said that it “was one for the history books!”

He went on to thank “every filmmaker, every artist, every crew member, and every single person who works at the studios” presumably for the role of such big-screen experiences in keeping the theatrical business alive. “To every theater and every employee who helps bring these stories to audiences, thank you,” wrote the actor.