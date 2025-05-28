HBO finds its new Harry, Ron and Hermione

HBO has officially revealed the young actors who will bring Harry, Ron, and Hermione back to our screens in its brand-new Harry Potter TV series. After a huge search with over 30,000 children auditioning, the main trio has finally been chosen.

Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton takes on the role of Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout will be Ron Weasley. All three were approved by J.K. Rowling herself, who called them “wonderful.”

Welcoming the cast, the makers shared on Instagram:

“Dear Mr Potter, Miss Granger, and Mr Weasley: We are pleased to inform you that you have a place at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.”

This new series, made by HBO with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros, will be a faithful retelling of J.K. Rowling’s original books. Each season will follow one book, giving the story more time to unfold than ever before. Filming begins in summer 2025, and the series is set to release in 2026 on HBO Max.