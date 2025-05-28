HBO finds its new Harry, Ron and Hermione

HBO has officially revealed the young actors who will bring Harry, Ron, and Hermione back to our screens in its brand-new Harry Potter TV series. After a huge search with over 30,000 children auditioning, the main trio has finally been chosen.
Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton takes on the role of Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout will be Ron Weasley. All three were approved by J.K. Rowling herself, who called them “wonderful.”
Welcoming the cast, the makers shared on Instagram:
“Dear Mr Potter, Miss Granger, and Mr Weasley: We are pleased to inform you that you have a place at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.”
This new series, made by HBO with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros, will be a faithful retelling of J.K. Rowling’s original books. Each season will follow one book, giving the story more time to unfold than ever before. Filming begins in summer 2025, and the series is set to release in 2026 on HBO Max.
Dominic McLaughlin, who is also set to appear in the upcoming Sky comedy Grow, takes on Harry in his first major role. Arabella Stanton, already known for Matilda: The Musical on London’s West End, brings experience to the trio. Alastair Stout, making his screen debut as Ron, has been praised by fans for his strong likeness to a young Rupert Grint.
Francesca Gardiner (writer and showrunner) and Mark Mylod (executive producer and director) said:
“The talent of these three young actors is wonderful to see. We’re thrilled for the world to watch them bring this story to life.” Reported Business Standard.
The series also features a well-known supporting cast:
John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore
Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape
Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid
Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall
Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell
Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch
Fans online have had mixed feelings. Some are excited to see a new version of the story and have warmly welcomed the young cast. One fan wrote:
“Please tell Dominic, Arabella, and Alastair they are already loved by the fandom.”
Others are more cautious, with a few sharing doubts about the casting choices especially for Snape and Hermione.
Still, there’s no denying the buzz. After nearly 30 years, the magic of Harry Potter continues to cast its spell this time with a fresh cast and a brand-new chapter on screen.