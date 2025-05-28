Karate Kid: Legends director Jonathan Entwistle Interview: Jackie Chan raised everybody’s game on set

Karate Kid: Legends feels like a reverse kick in time. It offers a double-dose of nostalgia as Jackie Chan’s Mr. Han from the 2010 reboot joins forces with the OG Karate Kid (Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso) to train Ben Wang’s Li Fong, the new kid on the block. It’s also two martial art forms coming together: Mr. Han’s Kung Fu and ‘Danny Boy’s’ Karate, but Miyagi style. Karate Kid is a wide-spanning franchise. There are the 80s original films: The Karate Kid (1984), Part II (1986) and Part III (1989), followed by a deviation (The Next Karate Kid, 1994), the aforementioned reboot starring Jaden Smith, and the spin-off series Cobra Kai (2018-25).

For the new instalment, the directorial reins have been taken over by Jonathan Entwistle, the brain behind coming-of-age black comedy series like The End of the F***ing World (2017-19) and I Am Not Okay With This (2020). A theatrical, that too of an established franchise, is new grounds for Jonathan, who has mostly dabbled with shows in the past. The director, however, has his eyes set on the prize. “The most important thing while making a theatrical is the audience,” he explains over a Zoom chat. “It’s all about their experience in that darkened room. There were these amazing story-threads from the original movies and the subsequent TV show, but for me it was about bringing all of it together while making sure that the experience for every audience member in the theatre remains an exciting one.”