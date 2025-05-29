Tom Cruise shares personal note bidding farewell to Mission: Impossible

Tom Cruise has shared on X a heartfelt message and a collection of behind-the-scenes images from the sets of his eight Mission: Impossible films, offering fans a glimpse into the epic journey that began over 30 years ago. The retrospective comes amid the grand success of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, marking Cruise’s swansong as IMF agent Ethan Hunt.

In a personal note accompanying the images, Cruise expressed his gratitude for the monumental undertaking. "Over 30 years ago, I began the journey of producing my first film, Mission: Impossible. Since then, these eight films have taken me on the adventure of a lifetime."

The actor, renowned for his dedication to practical stunts and immersive filmmaking, recently shared in an interview that his friends and colleagues did not encourage the idea of him making a Mission: Impossible film. However, the success of Brian De Palma’s 1996 original spawned a franchise that would last more than three decades. Cruise also extended his gratitude to the countless individuals who have contributed to the franchise's enduring success.