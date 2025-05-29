Tom Cruise shares personal note bidding farewell to Mission: Impossible

Tom Cruise has shared on X a heartfelt message and a collection of behind-the-scenes images from the sets of his eight Mission: Impossible films, offering fans a glimpse into the epic journey that began over 30 years ago. The retrospective comes amid the grand success of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, marking Cruise’s swansong as IMF agent Ethan Hunt.
In a personal note accompanying the images, Cruise expressed his gratitude for the monumental undertaking. "Over 30 years ago, I began the journey of producing my first film, Mission: Impossible. Since then, these eight films have taken me on the adventure of a lifetime."
The actor, renowned for his dedication to practical stunts and immersive filmmaking, recently shared in an interview that his friends and colleagues did not encourage the idea of him making a Mission: Impossible film. However, the success of Brian De Palma’s 1996 original spawned a franchise that would last more than three decades. Cruise also extended his gratitude to the countless individuals who have contributed to the franchise's enduring success.
"To the incredible directors, actors, artists, and crews across the globe that have helped bring these stories to life, I thank you. It has been a privilege to work alongside you all."
The Mission: Impossible series has consistently pushed the boundaries of action cinema, with each film showcasing increasingly elaborate and breathtaking sequences. Cruise’s portrayal of IMF agent Ethan Hunt has become synonymous with daring escapades and intricate spy narratives.
Concluding his message, Cruise emphasised the pivotal role of the audience in the franchise's legacy:
"Most importantly, I want to thank the audience, for whom it is our great pleasure to create these films, and for whom we all serve. We’re thrilled to share The Final Reckoning with you."