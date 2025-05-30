Chris Hemsworth sparks speculation about his potential MCU exit as Thor

Chris Hemsworth, who started his journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thor, the Norse God of Thunder, in April 2011, has shared a clip paying a homage to him for the journey.

The video contains footage from the Thor films and the Avengers franchise, besides behind-the-scenes moments and Hemsworth’s own comments about his journey as Thor.

“Playing Thor has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” wrote Hemsworth while sharing the video.

“For the last 15 years I’ve held Mjolnir and then Stormbreaker as the God of Thunder, but what made it truly special… was sharing it with all of you... Next up, Doomsday!”

With the actor set to return for Avengers: Doomsday, the release of the video and the manner in which he spoke about his journey as Thor have sparked speculation about whether it will end with the upcoming film from the Russo Brothers.

Hemsworth hinted at the end of his journey as the MCU superhero in a recent interview, saying, “I feel like we’d probably have to close the book if I ever did it again.”

However, Marvel Studios is yet to confirm whether Avengers: Doomsday will mark Hemsworth’s end as Thor. The studio also has Avengers: Secret Wars, the next film after Doomsday, in the pipeline, with the Russo Brothers attached to direct it.