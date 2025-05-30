Dibakar Banerjee to make English debut with A Terrible Country

The adaptation, set in India, will follow a struggling British-Indian scholar who leaves London for Delhi to take care of his ailing grandmother. As he navigates the complexities of family, conflicting ideologies, and personal desires, the scholar confronts the true price of his idealism in a nation he struggles to comprehend.

Banerjee brings a wealth of experience to this new venture. His notable works include Shanghai, starring Emraan Hashmi and Kalki Koechlin; Bombay Talkies, featuring Rani Mukerji, Randeep Hooda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Amitabh Bachchan; and the Rajkummar Rao-starrer Love Sex Aur Dhokha. He also served as a director on the International Emmy-nominated anthology Lust Stories. Most recently, he directed Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 for Netflix.