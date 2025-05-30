'Horizon 2' stunt double sues Kevin Costner for unscripted rape sequence

A stunt performer has filed a lawsuit against actor-filmmaker Kevin Costner, claiming she was compelled to enact an unscripted rape scene on the set of his film Horizon 2 without adequate safety protocols or her consent.

Devyn LaBella, who served as the primary stunt performer for Ella Hunt's character, Juliette, in Costner’s Horizon series, claims in her suit that the filmmaker improvised a sequence depicting the character's rape. According to the legal filing, Hunt declined to do the scene.

LaBella’s lawsuit asserts that she was then brought to the project as a replacement without prior warning consent. Crucially, she alleges, an intimacy coordinator was not present during the filming of the scene. The set, LaBella claims, was not even closed off to others at the time of filming the scene.

LaBella’s complaint states the experience left her feeling humiliation and trauma. In a personal statement, she expressed profound distress. “On that day, I was left exposed, unprotected, and deeply betrayed by a system that promised safety and professionalism. What happened to me shattered my trust and forever changed how I move through this industry,” it states.

As per the lawsuit, the incident breached protocols that SAG-AFTRA established; the labour union mandates 48 hours’ notice and consent for sequences involving simulated sex or nudity. The alleged incident occurred on May 02, 2023, during filming in Utah. Notably, LaBella had enacted a separate, scripted rape sequence the day prior, which her suit claims was handled professionally. That scene, according to the lawsuit, happened at a closed set with rehearsals and the presence of an intimacy coordinator.

Kate McFarlane, LaBella’s attorney, characterised the situation as indicative of broader industry issues: “This case is a clear example of male-dominated, sexist Hollywood movie production. Our client was subjected to brutal sexual conduct completely unprotected from the obvious harm.”

Through Marty Singer, his attorney, Kevin Costner has vehemently refuted the allegations. Singer issued a statement asserting that Costner “always wants to make sure that everyone is comfortable working on his films and takes safety on set very seriously.”