Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle to star in Netflix's The Altruists

Julia Garner will continue to come for your money in a recurring collaboration with Netflix after Ozark and Inventing Anna in The Altruists. In the new limited series, she will star alongside Anthony Boyle (Masters of the Air) as the lead.

The eight-episode limited series is based on the crypto fraud committed by Sam Bankman-Fried, a man who was once dubbed the poster boy of crypto, and Caroline Ellison, who will be played by Anthony Boyle and Julia Garner, respectively. In 2022, Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas and subsequently extradited to the US to face charges of fraud committed through his cryptocurrency exchange and hedge fund company, FTX. Ellison was also arrested for fraud.