Lilo & Stitch surpasses expectations to become Disney’s highest-grossing domestic release

Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch is proving to be a box office juggernaut, outperforming expectations and smashing records in its opening week. In just six days, the film has overtaken Captain America: Brave New World to become Disney’s highest-grossing domestic release of all time, earning an impressive USD 207.8 million in the United States alone.
Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the family adventure film posted a robust USD 10 million on its first Wednesday. Although this marked a 34.2% drop from Tuesday’s Discount Day earnings, it still represents one of the strongest weekday holds for a May release. That midweek performance also secured the film third place on the all-time chart for biggest Wednesday openings in May, trailing only Top Gun: Maverick (USD 14.8M) and The Avengers (USD 13.6M). Reported Pinkvilla
In the realm of Memorial Day weekend releases, Lilo & Stitch now ranks second on the Wednesday chart, surpassing titles like The Little Mermaid and Aladdin, and sitting just behind Top Gun: Maverick.
Having launched theatrically in the US on 23 May, Lilo & Stitch is a live-action/CGI hybrid remake of the cherished 2002 animated classic. The film stars newcomer Maia Kealoha as Lilo Pelakai, with Chris Sanders reprising his role as the voice of Stitch. The ensemble cast includes Sydney Elizabeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Hannah Waddingham, Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis. Original cast members Tia Carrere, Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee also appear in new roles.
The film premiered at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on May 17, before its wide release. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, it has struck a chord with audiences, becoming a runaway commercial success. Globally, the film has grossed USD 421.4 million, making it the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2025 so far.
With its strong weekday performance and growing audience momentum, Lilo & Stitch appears set for an extended box office run. Industry trackers are now eyeing the possibility of it joining the coveted USD 1 billion club—pending its staying power in an increasingly competitive early summer slate.