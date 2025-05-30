Lilo & Stitch surpasses expectations to become Disney’s highest-grossing domestic release

Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch is proving to be a box office juggernaut, outperforming expectations and smashing records in its opening week. In just six days, the film has overtaken Captain America: Brave New World to become Disney’s highest-grossing domestic release of all time, earning an impressive USD 207.8 million in the United States alone.

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the family adventure film posted a robust USD 10 million on its first Wednesday. Although this marked a 34.2% drop from Tuesday’s Discount Day earnings, it still represents one of the strongest weekday holds for a May release. That midweek performance also secured the film third place on the all-time chart for biggest Wednesday openings in May, trailing only Top Gun: Maverick (USD 14.8M) and The Avengers (USD 13.6M). Reported Pinkvilla