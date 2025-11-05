BBC's legal drama The Split Up adds Jameela Jamil to cast

The Good Place fame Jameela Jamil is all set to guest-star in BBC's upcoming legal drama, The Split Up.
The six-episode series is set in the high-net-worth divorce circuit city of Manchester. The success, secrets and loyalties of the powerhouse British South Asian law firm, the Kishan family, are about to be challenged in the series.
Also an activist and radio host in her native United Kingdom, Jamil posed alongside fellow cast member Ritu Arya, who portrays Aria Kishan, on set this week. Jamil's most recent appearance on our television screens was in 2023 with Poker Face.
The cast includes Sanjeev Bhaskar, Aysha Kala, Arian Nik, Danny Ashok, Dimitri Leonidas, Mawaan Rizwan, Sindhu Vee, Shalini Peiris, and Tom Forbes, with guest appearances by Lenny Henry and Jane Horrocks.
The BBC One and BBC iPlayer series, featuring a story and characters by Ursula Rani Sarma (Smother, Delicious), is adapted from the acclaimed hit The Split, starring Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan, and Annabel Scholey.
Abi Morgan created The Split and returns as executive producer on The Split Up, alongside Jane Featherstone, Sarma, and Bryony Arnold. The project is produced by SISTER and Little Chick.