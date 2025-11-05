Pete Davidson and Ella Purnell to join hands for romantic comedy That Time We Met

Actor Pete Davidson, known for The King of Staten Island and The Suicide Squad, and Ella Prunell of Fallout and Yellowjackets-fame are set to star in a "cosmic romantic comedy" titled That Time We Met. The upcoming film is directed by Nick Lieberman and written by Mitchell Winkie.
According to the makers, That Time We Met follows a new couple that discovers their unborn child is destined to save the future of humanity. The catch is that they have just had their first date and now they hate each other.
Matt Jackson and Joanne Lee from Jackson Pictures, along with Marc Platt, Adam Siegel, and Katie McNicol from Marc Platt Productions, are set to produce the project. They’ll be joined by Ford Corbett and Nathan Klingher of Gramercy Park Media, while Joshua Harris and Mark Fasano from Gramercy will serve as executive producers.
A stand-up comedian and a writer apart from being an actor, Davidson is known for starring in eight seasons of Saturday Night Live from 2014 to 2022. He starred in and executive produced the comedy film Big Time Adolescence (2019) and was later seen in the Peacock series Bupkis (2023). Davidson is also known for his roles in Bodies Bodies Bodies, and Meet Cute (2022). His next appearance will be in How to Rob a Bank, directed by David Leitch for Amazon MGM Studios, which is slated for release in September 2026.
Ella Purnell is a British actress known for her versatile performances across film and television. She gained recognition with roles in movies like Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016), Maleficent (2016), and Churchill (2017). On television, she has starred in acclaimed series such as Yellowjackets (2021-present), Fallout (2024-present) and and Sweetpea (2024–present).