Pete Davidson and Ella Purnell to join hands for romantic comedy That Time We Met

A stand-up comedian and a writer apart from being an actor, Davidson is known for starring in eight seasons of Saturday Night Live from 2014 to 2022. He starred in and executive produced the comedy film Big Time Adolescence (2019) and was later seen in the Peacock series Bupkis (2023). Davidson is also known for his roles in Bodies Bodies Bodies, and Meet Cute (2022). His next appearance will be in How to Rob a Bank, directed by David Leitch for Amazon MGM Studios, which is slated for release in September 2026.