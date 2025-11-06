Ariana Grande calls Wicked: For Good director Jon M Chu as the most 'empathetic', 'brilliant', 'thoughtful' human

Speaking about Chu's dedication to Wicked: For Good (2025), star Ariana Grande said, "Jon Chu is the most empathetic, intentional, brilliant and thoughtful human being with an innate understanding of the human experience. He has taken such care of Oz, and he has protected these characters and showcased the humanness in all of them. He answers the question, ‘Are people born wicked or do they have wickedness thrust upon them?’ a handful of times for us with this film. Decisions that might seem wicked on paper become understandable because of how he frames them with an empathetic lens and takes the time to tell you where these characters are coming from, showcasing that most perpetrators once were victims themselves."