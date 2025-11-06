Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz in talks to reunite for new Mummy film

The Mummy is being resurrected once again. Universal Studios' beloved The Mummy franchise is being revived with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz in discussions to return for their roles as Rick O'Connell and Evelyn O'Connell.
While plot details currently remain under the sarcophagus, Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are set to direct the upcoming film from a script by David Coggeshall. The duo created Ready or Not in 2019 and had also revived the Scream franchise for Paramount in 2022. Additional cast members are also not announced yet. The film will reportedly be the fourth film in the franchise and a continuation of the events from the second Mummy film, ignoring the third part.
Sean Daniel, who backed the three films with his late partner James Jacks, is returning to produce along with Radio Silence collaborators William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein, who are producing through their Project X Entertainment banner.
The Mummy series headlined by Brendan Fraser spawned three films - the first and second, directed by Stephen Sommers were released in 1999 and 2001 respectively. Sommers had directed the 1999 film loosely based on the original film of 1932, switching from horror to action where treasure hunter Rick O'Connell travels to Hamunaptra, the City of the Dead, with librarian Evelyn Carnahan and her older brother Jonathan. There, they accidentally awaken Imhotep, a cursed high priest with supernatural powers. The 1999 film and The Mummy Returns (2001) were highly profitable for the Studio, grossing over $400 million worldwide and later went on to become a cult-classic among fans.
A prequel film The Scorpion King, headlined by Dwayne Johnson was released in 2002 and an animated series was also produced from 2001 to 2003. The third Mummy film, Tomb of the Dragon Emperor hit theatres in 2008 with Maria Bello replacing Weisz. The film moved on from the Imhotep plot and focussed on the Terracotta Army's origins. Luke Ford played the son of Fraser and Bello. The Mummy films also cemented Fraser's rise in Hollywood as one of the most bankable stars in the industry.
A 2017 film from Universal on The Mummy was released with Tom Cruise in the lead. The film failed to revitalise the franchise and did not resonate with fans worldwide.