Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz in talks to reunite for new Mummy film

The Mummy series headlined by Brendan Fraser spawned three films - the first and second, directed by Stephen Sommers were released in 1999 and 2001 respectively. Sommers had directed the 1999 film loosely based on the original film of 1932, switching from horror to action where treasure hunter Rick O'Connell travels to Hamunaptra, the City of the Dead, with librarian Evelyn Carnahan and her older brother Jonathan. There, they accidentally awaken Imhotep, a cursed high priest with supernatural powers. The 1999 film and The Mummy Returns (2001) were highly profitable for the Studio, grossing over $400 million worldwide and later went on to become a cult-classic among fans.