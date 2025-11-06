Daisy Ridley will star in Killa Bee, based on a nurse-turned-MMA fighter's true story

Popular for playing Rey in Star Wars movies, actor Daisy Ridley is set to lead Killa Bee, which is based on the life of Bryony Tyrell, an ICU nurse who eventually becomes an MMA fighter.
Tyrell is a mother of two with a master's degree in nursing and a degree in molecular biology. She manages a demanding NHS nursing job by day and pursues MMA by night. Originating from Southampton, Tyrell began kickboxing at university and achieved a black belt. She later trained in various martial arts disciplines and won multiple medals at both amateur and professional levels.
Calling Byrony's story one of "extraordinary courage and resilience," Ridley said she was moved by Byrony's "emotional and empowering journey" and can't wait to bring her "spirit to the screen."
Killa Bee will be directed by Kenton Oxley, of Farah fame, with a script penned by Ruth Sewell. The film will be produced by Knockout Productions in association with Moviehouse Entertainment and Picture Perfect.
Daisy Ridley had two releases this year: Cleaner and We Bury the Dead. Her upcoming film, The Last Resort, is set for release in 2026.