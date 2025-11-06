David Yates' Phantom Son to be headlined by Renee Zellweger

David Yates' upcoming directorial, the psychological thriller Phantom Son, is all set to be headlined by and produced by Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger. The film will be co-produced and financed by AGC Studios.
In Phantom Son, Renee Zellweger will be seen as Audrey, a lonely woman who takes in a young and struggling runaway, Ronnie, after losing her son to an abduction twenty years earlier. A twisted chasing game begins, blurring the line between deception and delusion as she starts convincing herself that Ronnie is actually her long-lost son.
The psychological thriller is developed by Renee Zellweger alongside Carmella Casinelli under their Big Picture Co. banner. David Yates is directing from a script penned by Ian Scott McCullough. Casting for the rest of the roles is currently underway. The film is slated to commence rolling early in 2026.
In a joint statement, Zellweger and Casinelli said, “Phantom Son is that rare discovery with the promise to connect on a broad scale with the kind of rich, character-driven storytelling we love, and we’re thrilled it’s taking shape with such an extraordinary team. With David Yates at the helm and AGC as our partner, we’re poised to deliver something really special."
David Yates is known for his directorial work on the last four Harry Potter films. Also in his credits are The Legend of Tarzan and the Fantastic Beasts trilogy. Renee Zellweger, on the other hand, is known for films like Judy, Chicago, Cold Mountain and Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, among others.