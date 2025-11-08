Gremlins 3 release date announced; Zach Lipovsky, Adam B Stein join Chris Columbus as writers

Final Destination: Bloodlines duo, Zach Lipovsky and Adam B Stein are all set to join Chris Columbus to write the third instalment of Warner Bros' Gremlins, as per a report on The Hollywood Reporter.
While the studio announced the project back in April, it is currently moving ahead into production, with a release slated for November 19, 2027. Along with Columbus, Amblin Entertainment's Kristie Macosko Krieger and Holly Bario are producing. Also producing are 26th Street Pictures' Michael Barnathan and Mark Radcliffe, while Steven Spielberg is set to return as executive producer.
The original Gremlins was also penned by Chris Columbus, who eventually sat out of the sequel, titled Gremlins 2: The New Batch. He is also set to direct the third instalment, the script for which he has been developing since 2017. While Toby Halbrooks and Carl Ellsworth wrote previous drafts of the script, Lipovsky and Stein's addition promises an intriguing turn to the film's overall theme.
Speaking about the threequel to The Hollywood Reporter, Jesse Ehrman, Warner’s president of development and production, said, “Few titles are as beloved and iconic as Gremlins, and we’re beyond excited to bring it back for both lifelong fans and a whole new generation. It’s a privilege to be working alongside Steven (Spielberg), Chris (Columbus), and the entire creative team, and we look forward to audiences experiencing the magic, mayhem, and heart of Gremlins on the big screen in 2027.”
Gremlins was first released in 1984 and directed by Joe Dante. A sequel, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, hit theatres in 1990, while the third film, which was in development at the studio, never took off. Additionally, an animated series on Gremlins titled Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai was released on Max in 2023. The second season, Gremlins: The Wild Batch, premiered in 2024 and 2025 as two parts.