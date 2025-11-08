Gremlins 3 release date announced; Zach Lipovsky, Adam B Stein join Chris Columbus as writers

Speaking about the threequel to The Hollywood Reporter, Jesse Ehrman, Warner’s president of development and production, said, “Few titles are as beloved and iconic as Gremlins, and we’re beyond excited to bring it back for both lifelong fans and a whole new generation. It’s a privilege to be working alongside Steven (Spielberg), Chris (Columbus), and the entire creative team, and we look forward to audiences experiencing the magic, mayhem, and heart of Gremlins on the big screen in 2027.”