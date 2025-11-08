Winston Duke and LaKeith Stanfield to star in dystopian animated film Slime

According to the makers, Slime is set in a "too-near future" which revolves around Muna (Smith), Slime centers on Muna (Smith), an upbeat yet struggling young woman who volunteers for a paid clinical trial. Things spiral out of control when she’s injected with the slime of a mysterious creature, granting her uncontrollable, destructive powers. Forced to flee, she takes Glenn (Mescudi)—the lab worker responsible for the injection—hostage. Together, they embark on a dangerous journey across a collapsing dystopian world, desperate to find safety and a cure. As time slips away, Muna must confront a terrifying question: is she becoming the world’s greatest threat or its last unexpected hope?