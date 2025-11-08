Winston Duke and LaKeith Stanfield to star in dystopian animated film Slime

Winston Duke, known for the Black Panther films and LaKeith Stanfield of Roofman-fame are set to star together in the upcoming film Slime. A dystopian animated feature, Slime marks the feature directorial debut of Jeron Braxton.
While Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi and Willow Smith headline the project, Slime also stars Teyana Taylor, Anna Sawai, John Cho, and John Boyega. It is set to go on floors later this month.
According to the makers, Slime is set in a "too-near future" which revolves around Muna (Smith), Slime centers on Muna (Smith), an upbeat yet struggling young woman who volunteers for a paid clinical trial. Things spiral out of control when she’s injected with the slime of a mysterious creature, granting her uncontrollable, destructive powers. Forced to flee, she takes Glenn (Mescudi)—the lab worker responsible for the injection—hostage. Together, they embark on a dangerous journey across a collapsing dystopian world, desperate to find safety and a cure. As time slips away, Muna must confront a terrifying question: is she becoming the world’s greatest threat or its last unexpected hope?
The film is written by Brian Ash has music composed by star Kid Cudi. Hammerstone Studios is financing the project with Script 2 Screen and backing alongside Mad Solar and Capstone Pictures. Alex Lebovici, Mescudi, Karina Manashil, Smith, and Aaron Bergman are also producing with Ibrahim Mohammed, Chase Vergari, Craig Peck, Dennis Cummings, Brian Ash, Michael Learner, Jon Oakes, Christian Mercuri, Courtney Chenn, Waylen Lin, Alex Kaplunov and Craig Peck serving as executive producers.