Jessica Chastain, Chris Pine, Don Cheadle, Josh Brolin, and more join My Darling California

Jessica Chastain is all set to lead the cast of My Darling California. She is joined by Chris Pine, Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Mikey Madison, and Charles Melton, rounding out the lead cast of the upcoming film.
My Darling California is directed by Elijah Bynum, who recently directed the drama Magazine Dreams. He made his debut in 2017, with the Timothee Chalamet-starrer Hot Summer Nights. David Hinojosa is producing the film, with Zach Nutman serving as an executive producer. 2AM and Anton are backing the film.
According to Deadline, the story of the film will centre on a crime which interconnects the lives of a TV host, his troubled wife, a country music singer, two petty thieves, ex-con, who are all trying to lead a better life.
Chastain is awaiting the release of her TV show, The Savant, which was set to release on Apple TV on September 26. Brolin was recently seen in Zach Cregger's Weapons. Cheadle was last seen in the Prime Video drama, Unstoppable. Pine will next be seen in Alpha Gang, alongside Cate Blanchett. Madison recently won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in Anora.