The Night Manager Season 2, starring Tom Hiddleston, gets premiere date

Hiddleston reprises his role, for which he won a Golden Globe award, as an intelligence officer who takes on a dangerous mission. In the spy thriller's first season, based on John le Carré's eponymous novel, Hiddleston's character transitions from a night manager at a hotel into one who infiltrates an affluent arms trafficker's inner circle. According to the official description, the second season, follows the character, now living under the alias Alex Goodwin, as he embarks on another risky mission that involves exposing a conspiracy to destabilise a country.