The Night Manager Season 2, starring Tom Hiddleston, gets premiere date

The other day, Prime Video dropped the first official teaser for its upcoming series The Night Manager Season 2, starring Tom Hiddleston in the lead role, and announced its release date. The series is set to premiere on January 11, 2026, on the streaming platform. Every Sunday, a new episode will drop on the streamer until February 01 next year.
Hiddleston reprises his role, for which he won a Golden Globe award, as an intelligence officer who takes on a dangerous mission. In the spy thriller's first season, based on John le Carré's eponymous novel, Hiddleston's character transitions from a night manager at a hotel into one who infiltrates an affluent arms trafficker's inner circle. According to the official description, the second season, follows the character, now living under the alias Alex Goodwin, as he embarks on another risky mission that involves exposing a conspiracy to destabilise a country.
The Night Manager Season 2 also brings back Olivia Colman as Angela Burr, along with new cast additions such as Diego Calva and Camila Morrone who star in key roles. The new additions to the cast includes Paul Chahidi, Indira Varma, and Hayley Squires. On the other hand, the returning cast members include Alistair Petrie, Douglas Hodge, Noah Jupe, and Michael Nardone.
Stephen Garrett of the Character 7 banner comes back as the second season's lead executive producer. The studio named The Ink Factory created the first season, in association with Character 7, Demarest Films and 127 Wall, and in co-production with Nostromo Pictures. David Farr is also among the second season's executive producers, whereas Georgi Banks-Davies is its director.