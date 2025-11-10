Guillermo Del Toro talks about 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' and calls it a masterpiece

Guillermo Del Toro recently reminisced about his time with director James Cameron. Del Toro was promoting his recent film, Frankenstein, which premiered on Netflix on November 7. Speaking to Konbini, Del Toro said, "James is my brother. We became brothers 30 something years ago. We met in 1991 or 1992. Instantly we like each other."
Del Toro also spoke about their mutual love for anime. "He introduced me to Patlabor and I introduced him to Battle Angel." Cameron later wrote and produced a film based on the anime series, which was released in 2019.
Del Toro also revealed that he has seen the three Avatar films, including the upcoming film Avatar: Fire and Ash. "They are absolute masterpieces for me. I know where it is going and it will surprise a lot of people," said Del Toro. He added, "There are very few Americans who have created an entire mythology. You have (George) Lucas, you have the entire Wizard of Oz storyline by Frank Baum. And its going to take you places."
He also reminisced about the time Cameron helped him with the kidnapping of his father. Del Toro mentioned that Cameron paid a negotiator $2,50,000 US Dollars, and even wanted to transport the ransom amount alongside US Marines. Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to release theatrically on December 19. Frankenstein is currently streaming on Netflix.