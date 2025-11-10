Guillermo Del Toro talks about 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' and calls it a masterpiece

Guillermo Del Toro recently reminisced about his time with director James Cameron. Del Toro was promoting his recent film, Frankenstein, which premiered on Netflix on November 7. Speaking to Konbini, Del Toro said, "James is my brother. We became brothers 30 something years ago. We met in 1991 or 1992. Instantly we like each other."

Del Toro also spoke about their mutual love for anime. "He introduced me to Patlabor and I introduced him to Battle Angel." Cameron later wrote and produced a film based on the anime series, which was released in 2019.