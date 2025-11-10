Sydney Sweeney's Christy opens to a dismal $1.3 million

Sydney Sweeney's lean patch at the box office continues as her latest sports drama, Christy, registered a paltry $1.3 million during the opening weekend.

The film is said to have been released in over 2000 screens, and its gross averages at just $649 per theatre.

Written and directed by David Michôd, Christy follows the story of Martin (Sydney Sweeney), an ambitious young boxer from West Virginia who rises to prominence and fame and becomes a world champion, while struggling with multiple battles on a personal front after she gets married to her trainer-manager Jim (Ben Foster) and finds herself stuck in an abusive marriage for many years.

Besides headlining the biopic, Sweeney also produced the film, along with Michôd, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Teddy Schwarzman, Brent Stiefel, and Justin Lothrop. The supporting cast of Christy includes Katy O’Brian, Merritt Wever, Chad Coleman, Ethan Embry, Ben Foster, Bryan Hibbard, and Gilbert Cruz.

Sydney Sweeney will next be seen in The Housemaid, directed by Paul Feig, and The Devil Wears Prada 2, helmed by David Frankel.