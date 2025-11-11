Cinema Without Borders: Children of War—Mohamed Jabarah Al-Daradji’s Irkalla: Gilgamesh’s Dream

The film pivots on Chum-Chum (Youssef Husham Al-Thahabi) a homeless, nine-year-old ragpicker, deeply affected by the popular myth about the Mesopotamian hero Gilgamesh and his travels to the underworld of Irkalla. The story doesn’t just offer him a refuge from the immediate cares and concerns, but also gives him space to grieve his dead parents and offers hope for their reappearance. He believes that the Tigris river will lead him to the gate of Irkalla where he will finally find them. His older sister Sara (Lojin Star Naimal) is not given to such fancifulness and works in a local cabaret to make ends meet.