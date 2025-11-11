Oscar Isaac is open to return to 'Star Wars', but not open to working with Disney

Oscar Isaac last portrayed the character of Poe Dameron in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. For years his return as the character was refuted by the actor. But in a recent interview, Isaac revealed that he was open to returning.



During promotions for his recent release Frankenstein, the actor spoke to GQ, where he said, "Yeah. I mean, I’d be open to it, although right now I’m not so open to working with Disney. But if they can kinda figure it out and, you know, not succumb to fascism, that would be great." The magazine also added a note, that the interview was taken after Disney suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live!, after host Jimmy Kimmel made remarks about Charlie Kirk's death.