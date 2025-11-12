Elsa Pataky joins Jessica Alba, Tom Hopper and Angus Sampson in The Mark

Elsa Pataky, known for her role in the Fast & Furious franchise has joined the cast of the upcoming spy thriller The Mark along with Mark Coles Smith, Jessica McNamee and Rena Owen. They join previously announced cast members Jessica Alba, Tom Hopper, and Angus Sampson who headline the film.
Details regarding the roles of the cast members are currently under wraps. According to the makers, the film "follows Eden (Alba), an enigmatic spy on a covert and dangerous mission. When she pulls single father Ben Dawson (Hopper) into her world of high-stakes espionage, his life is turned upside down. Mistaken for the world’s deadliest assassin, Ben becomes the perfect decoy for Eden."
The plotline continues, "She uses the mix-up to expose a powerful network of corrupt politicians, placing Ben in the crosshairs of ruthless crime syndicates and the CIA, led by the seasoned Special Operative Len Milton (Sampson). With enemies closing in from all sides, Eden must keep Ben alive long enough to complete her mission — while Ben must summon his inner action hero to stay alive and return to the person who matters most: his daughter."
Directed by Justin Chadwick, known for Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom and written by Ronnie Christensen (Passengers), The Mark is backed by Alba under her Lady Metalmark Entertainment banner, Arianne Fraser, Delphine Perrier and Henry Winterstern for Highland Film Group; Jam for K. Jam Media; alongside Kosaku Yada for Westbrook Studios; Tracey Vieira for Hoodlum; and Peter Jákl. Will Smith and Miguel Melendez serve as executive producers on behalf of Westbrook Studios, alongside Tracey Nyberg for Lady Metalmark Entertainment, Chadwick, Ceasar Richbow, Latavius Powell, Jason Hope, Tracey Robertson, and Nathan Mayfield for Hoodlum, and Jeff Kranzdorf, Gevork Semeriyan, and Abraham Kesablyan for Falcon Films.
Apart from Fast & Furious franchise, Elsa Pataky is also known for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Thor: Love and Thunder, and 12 Strong, among others.