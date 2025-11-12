Osgood Perkins' The Young People adds Nicole Kidman

Recently seen in Prime Video's thriller Holland, Nicole Kidman has completed production on Practical Magic 2, the sequel to her 1998 film, co-starring Sandra Bullock. On the television front, she has Scarpetta and Margo's Got Money Troubles. An upcoming American television series developed by Liz Sarnoff for Amazon Prime Video, Scarpetta is based on the book series of the same name by Patricia Cornwell. Nicole Kidman stars alongside Elle Fanning in the latter, a David E Kelley series based on the 2024 novel of the same name by Rufi Thorpe.