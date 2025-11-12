Osgood Perkins' The Young People adds Nicole Kidman

Osgood Perkins' The Young People has added Nicole Kidman to the cast. She will be joining previously announced cast members Lola Tung and Nico Parker. The film marks Perkins' fourth collaboration with Neon.
The Young People also features an ensemble of Brendan Hines, Cush Jumbo, Heather Graham, Johnny Knoxville, Lexi Minetree, Lily Collias and Tatiana Maslany.
Osgood Perkins will direct the film from his own script, marking the first project under his new first-look deal with Neon. As part of the pact, Perkins launched a banner called Phobos with producer Chris Ferguson. Together, they will not only develop Perkins’ own films but also produce projects from other filmmakers for Neon. Neon is co-financing The Young People alongside Lyrical Media. Perkins will produce with Ferguson and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones.
This new feature deepens Perkins’ ongoing relationship with Neon, which began with 2024’s breakout indie , a domestic box office hit grossing $75 million. They also partnered on The and are preparing for the release of Perkins’ upcoming film on November 14.
Recently seen in Prime Video's thriller Holland, Nicole Kidman has completed production on Practical Magic 2, the sequel to her 1998 film, co-starring Sandra Bullock. On the television front, she has Scarpetta and Margo's Got Money Troubles. An upcoming American television series developed by Liz Sarnoff for Amazon Prime Video, Scarpetta is based on the book series of the same name by Patricia Cornwell. Nicole Kidman stars alongside Elle Fanning in the latter, a David E Kelley series based on the 2024 novel of the same name by Rufi Thorpe.