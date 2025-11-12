V for Vendatta to get a TV series adaptation after 20 years

Two decades after its initial release, V for Vendatta is getting a TV series adaptation at HBO, written by Pete Jackson. James Gunn and Peter Safran of DC Studios will serve as executive producers of the series.
Before the dystopian thriller film came to be released in 2005, it started as a comic serial written by Alan Moore and illustrated by David Lloyd. It made its debut in 1982 in the British anthology Warrior and was published by DC Studios.
V for Vendatta, directed by James McTeigue with a screenplay by the Wachowskis, starred Hugo Weaving as the titular character, an anarchist who aims at bringing a revolution through terrorist acts in an world that is set in the future where a fascist totalitarian regime has subjugated the UK. He takes the help of Evey (played by Natalie Portman) for his mission while Stephen Rea plays a detective on a quest to stop V.
The film was critically and commercially acclaimed for exploring themes of oppression, freedom and rebellion. It is to be noted that the Guy Fawkes mask used by V in the film, has become an international symbol of protest and rebellion over the years. Cast members, director and whether the new series will follow the plot of the original are currently unknown.
When it moves ahead, the V for Vendatta series would be the latest DC Studios live-action show to find a place at HBO. Recently The Penguin, starring Colin Farrel and Cristin Milioti was released in the platform while the Lanterns series headlined by Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre is also expected to release next year.