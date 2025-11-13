Idris Elba to lead another Luther film
Actor Idris Elba is coming back as the brooding detective in another Luther film, which is in development at Netflix. The Hollywood Reporter was the first publication to announce the news. Elba played the iconic role from creator Neil Cross first in the five-season-long television series, a psychological crime drama, and then in the 2023 film Luther: The Fallen Sun.
Also returning for the film is Luther and Luther: The Fallen Sun director Jamie Payne as well as actors Dermot Crowley, who played DSU Martin Schenk in both the series and the 2023 film, and Ruth Wilson who only starred in the series. While Wilson starred in the series as Alice Morgan, one of its popular characters, she missed out on being a part of the 2023 film.
Cross has written the film's story, where Luther returns to service as a series of seemingly random and brutal murders take place in London. Payne revealed in a recent statement that it is a dark story and expressed his happiness to reunite with "supreme talents" such as Elba and Crowley and "the extraordinarily talented" Wilson.
Chernin Entertainment is producing the film alongside Gina Carter and Elba's 22Summers banner, Tim Lewis and Cross. Production on the film is set to start in February next year.