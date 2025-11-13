Lauren Morais and Diane Morgan join Marvel’s upcoming VisionQuest

An exclusive trailer screened at New York Comic Con last month offered fans a glimpse of Bettany reprising his role as White Vision, introduced in the finale of WandaVision. The teaser also introduced human incarnations of several well-known AI characters from the Marvel universe, including J.A.R.V.I.S., F.R.I.D.A.Y., and E.D.I.T.H., as well as Ultron, portrayed once again by James Spader. The clip concluded with a CCTV shot of an older Thomas Shepherd (Ruaridh Mollica), better known as Tommy, Wanda and Vision’s son.