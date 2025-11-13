Lauren Morais and Diane Morgan join Marvel’s upcoming VisionQuest
Marvel Studios’ VisionQuest, the much-anticipated follow-up to WandaVision and Agatha All Along, has expanded its ensemble with the addition of newcomer Lauren Morais and British comedian Diane Morgan. The Disney+ series, set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Six, will see Paul Bettany return as the synthezoid superhero Vision.
The show, created by Terry Matalas, wrapped filming earlier this year at the UK’s Pinewood Studios and is slated for release on Disney+ in late 2026. Spanning eight episodes, VisionQuest is described as the third chapter in the narrative arc that began with WandaVision.
Joining Bettany are an impressive lineup of actors, including James Spader, Todd Stashwick, Ruaridh Mollica, T’Nia Miller, Emily Hampshire, Orla Brady, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and James D’Arcy. As per a report on Variety, Morais will play Lisa Molinari, a character tied to Mollica’s Thomas Shepherd, while Morgan will portray an associate of Stashwick’s character, Paladin.
For Welsh actor Lauren Morais, whose previous credits include Mudtown, The Red King, and The Crow Girl, this project marks her biggest screen role yet. Diane Morgan, widely recognised for her satirical persona Philomena Cunk and for appearances in Motherland and After Life, continues her streak of offbeat roles. Notably, she will soon star as an android in the BBC comedy Ann Droid, which she co-created with Sarah Kendall.
An exclusive trailer screened at New York Comic Con last month offered fans a glimpse of Bettany reprising his role as White Vision, introduced in the finale of WandaVision. The teaser also introduced human incarnations of several well-known AI characters from the Marvel universe, including J.A.R.V.I.S., F.R.I.D.A.Y., and E.D.I.T.H., as well as Ultron, portrayed once again by James Spader. The clip concluded with a CCTV shot of an older Thomas Shepherd (Ruaridh Mollica), better known as Tommy, Wanda and Vision’s son.
The series promises to explore Vision's struggle to reconcile his mechanical nature with his human emotions and set the stage for the next evolution of Marvel's most introspective hero.