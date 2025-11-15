In documentary, the late poet Andrea Gibson shared their terminal cancer journey to help others

PARK CITY, Utah: Andrea Gibson would be the first to tell you that they never expected a documentary about their life with a terminal cancer diagnosis to be funny. No one did. But Gibson, a celebrated poet and performance artist who died in July at age 49, also didn’t expect to see the film at all. They weren’t alone in that either. Three years after the ovarian cancer diagnosis, life was day-by-day.

Yet by some miracle Gibson was able to see “Come See Me in the Good Light,” to look at a living document of their life over the past year with their wife, Megan Falley, from coffee chats to chemotherapy appointments, and to realize that yes, that dinner table conversation about a certain sex act that they had about two hours after first meeting the documentary crew made the final cut.

“I don’t think that they had any expectation that it would be fun,” Gibson told The Associated Press in January at the Sundance Film Festival. “They’re like, ‘OK, we’re creating a death documentary about serious poets.’”

In that moment at the dinner table, everyone involved seemed to understand that this was a collaboration that was going to work. It was the kind of silly, intimate and deeply authentic interaction that would serve not only as an icebreaker with the group of strangers following them around with a camera, but set the tone for the film (now streaming on Apple TV).

“I remember having my jaw open,” said filmmaker Ryan White. “You never get that kind of stuff on Day One. But that scene turns from funny to deep real fast. Andrea and Meg have this way of doing those shifts in everyday life that just made every scene magic: Belly laughter and tears in the same 20 minutes.”