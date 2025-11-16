'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' leads box office among English releases

Now You See Me: Now You Don't is off to a great start worldwide amongst the films released on November 14. The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer, who reunites with Jesse Eisenberg after the Zombieland films.

At the Indian box office Now You See Me: Now You Don't collected Rs 60 lakhs on the day of its release, and went on to collect Rs 98 lakhs on the second day of its run, making a total collection of Rs 1.58 crores at the Indian box office. At the US box office the film is also ahead of The Running Man and Osgood Perkins' Keeper.

The film sees the return of Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Lizzy Caplan, Isla Fisher, Mark Ruffalo, and Morgan Freeman, from the previous films. Joining the cast of Now You See Me: Now You Don't are Rosamund Pike, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Ariana Greenblatt.

Cinema Express' review of the film reads, "The illusionists-cum-Robin Hoods are back. Now You See Me: Now You Don't would have been a lot better if The Horsemen had shaken off their retirement just for another wealth redistribution assignment. But the Ruben Fleischer directorial plans to expand The Horsemen and make it more about the initiation of the newbies by the old-timers, thereby missing the trick of the first two movies."