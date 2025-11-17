Danny Boyle's next film Ink stars Jack O’Connell, Guy Pearce, and Claire Foy

Jack O’Connell stars in the role of Larry Lamb, who is The Sun newspaper's erstwhile editor, in director Danny Boyle's next film Ink, reports Deadline. Ink is an adaptation of playwright James Graham and director Rupert Goold's Tony Award nominated play of the same name. Graham himself has penned the script for Ink from the eponymous play. The film also stars Guy Pearce stars as media mogul Rupert Murdoch and Claire Foy. It is a co-produced venture between Studiocanal, House Productions, and Media Res. Studiocanal is completely financing the feature film, with the company's representatives Joe Naftalin and Ron Halpern set to oversee its production. The other day, Studiocanal, which will also distribute the film in certain international markets, also shared an image giving a first-look at O’Connell's character in it.