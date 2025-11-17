Danny Boyle's next film Ink stars Jack O’Connell, Guy Pearce, and Claire Foy

Jack O’Connell stars in the role of Larry Lamb, who is The Sun newspaper's erstwhile editor, in director Danny Boyle's next film Ink, reports Deadline. Ink is an adaptation of playwright James Graham and director Rupert Goold's Tony Award nominated play of the same name. Graham himself has penned the script for Ink from the eponymous play. The film also stars Guy Pearce stars as media mogul Rupert Murdoch and Claire Foy. It is a co-produced venture between Studiocanal, House Productions, and Media Res. Studiocanal is completely financing the feature film, with the company's representatives Joe Naftalin and Ron Halpern set to oversee its production. The other day, Studiocanal, which will also distribute the film in certain international markets, also shared an image giving a first-look at O’Connell's character in it.
The plot follows a team of visionaries who are also misfits and who conceive an idea to generate the type of news that would offer the public with what they are looking for and that would have a significant impact on the times they live in. According to the producer cum distributor, the film "charts the explosive rise of Britain's most controversial newspaper; and the group of visionaries and disruptors who changed the news forever."
Danny Boyle is also producing the film alongside Michael Ellenberg and Tessa Ross. It brings the filmmaker back together with Ross after their collaboration on the 2009 Oscar Best Picture winner Slumdog Millionaire. While Tracey Seaward is also part of the team of producers for the film, Tonia Davis serves as an executive producer on it.
On the technical front, the film has cinematographer Alwin H Kuchler, editor Finn Oates, as well as costume and production designers Gareth Pugh and Carson McColl.