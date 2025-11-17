Ryan Coogler confirms Black Panther 3 is actively in development: 'It’s the next one…'

Days after Ryan Coogler confirmed that he was writing a screenplay for Black Panther 3 with Denzel Washington part of the cast, there were rumours about the additional actors in the film. Damson Idris was asked in a show about whether he was in talks with Marvel Studios over a role in the Coogler directorial. Idris neither confirmed the speculation nor dismissed it outright. He initially said that he is in contact with the studio but then implied that it could still "mean no". The actor, however, clarified that he would accept an offer for a role in the film from Marvel Studios.