Sydney Sweeney confirms wrap-up of Euphoria season 3

HBO’s Euphoria has officially wrapped production on its highly anticipated third season, marking the end of a nine-month shoot that began in February. The update came courtesy of Sydney Sweeney, who revealed the milestone during the Christy panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles.
Sweeney, careful not to reveal any details about the storyline, shared her excitement nonetheless. “You know I can’t say anything; I can’t say anything at all,” she said with a laugh. She then added, “I wrapped last week though… It’s very exciting. We filmed since February.”
Season 3 is set to premiere in 2026, arriving more than four years after the second season concluded in early 2022. The upcoming instalment features eight episodes and brings back one of television’s most star-studded ensembles.
Zendaya returns as Rue Bennett, reprising her Emmy-winning role, joined again by series regulars Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, and Eric Dane. Colman Domingo will also appear as a guest star.
The new season expands its cast as well, with Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry—both previously recurring—now stepping into series-regular roles. New additions include Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Toby Wallace. Returning cast members from the earlier seasons include Alanna Ubach, Daeg Faerch, Dominic Fike, Melvin Bonez Estes, Nika King, Paula Marshall, Sophia Rose Wilson, and Zak Steiner.
With filming now complete, viewers can look forward to the next chapter of Euphoria as the series moves into post-production ahead of its 2026 debut.