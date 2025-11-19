English

Daisy Edgar-Jones' Sense and Sensibility gets release date

Georgia Oakley is directing the Sense and Sensibility adaptation, which will feature Daisy Edgar-Jones as Elinor of the Dashwood family
(L) Daisy Edgar-Jones; (R) Sense and Sensibility
(L) Daisy Edgar-Jones; (R) Sense and Sensibility
Cinema Express Desk
Updated on
1 min read

A release date has been announced for the film adaptation of Sense and Sensibility, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones in the lead role. The makers of the film, Focus Features, announced on Monday that the film is scheduled to open in theatres on September 11, 2026.

Georgia Oakley is directing the film, which has a screenplay by Diana Reid. Daisy Edgar-Jones is known for Normal People, Where the Crawdads Sing and Twisters. Esme Creed-Miles of The Sandman fame is also set to star in the film. More details about the film's extended cast are awaited.

Sense and Sensibility-based film to star Daisy Edgar-Jones

The novel explores the romantic relationships of siblings Marianne and Elinor in the Dashwood family. Edgar-Jones is set to portray Elinor. Working Title Films' Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner are producing the film, alongside Jo Wallett and November Pictures' India Flint. The film reunites Working Title Films with distributor Focus Features after their collaboration on 2005's Pride and Prejudice adaptation and 2020's Emma, both based on Austen's novels.

Sense and Sensibility has been the subject of multiple films, including an eponymous 1995 feature, starring Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, Alan Rickman, and Hugh Grant, and 2000's Kandukondain Kandukondain, starring Aishwarya Rai, Tabu, Mammootty, and Ajith Kumar. The upcoming project starring Edgar-Jones is set to offer a fresh iteration of the classic novel from the 18th century.

Esme Creed-Miles to star in Sense and Sensibility adaptation
Daisy Edgar-Jones
sense and sensibility
Georgia Oakley

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com