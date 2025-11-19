Daisy Edgar-Jones' Sense and Sensibility gets release date

A release date has been announced for the film adaptation of Sense and Sensibility, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones in the lead role. The makers of the film, Focus Features, announced on Monday that the film is scheduled to open in theatres on September 11, 2026.
Georgia Oakley is directing the film, which has a screenplay by Diana Reid. Daisy Edgar-Jones is known for Normal People, and Twisters. Esme Creed-Miles of The Sandman fame is also set to star in the film. More details about the film's extended cast are awaited.
The novel explores the romantic relationships of siblings Marianne and Elinor in the Dashwood family. Edgar-Jones is set to portray Elinor. Working Title Films' Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner are producing the film, alongside Jo Wallett and November Pictures' India Flint. The film reunites Working Title Films with distributor Focus Features after their collaboration on 2005's Pride and Prejudice adaptation and 2020's Emma, both based on Austen's novels.
Sense and Sensibility has been the subject of multiple films, including an eponymous 1995 feature, starring Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, Alan Rickman, and Hugh Grant, and 2000's , starring Aishwarya Rai, Tabu, Mammootty, and Ajith Kumar. The upcoming project starring Edgar-Jones is set to offer a fresh iteration of the classic novel from the 18th century.