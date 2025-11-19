Daisy Ridley on board The Good Samaritan from Taken's director

Daisy Ridley will get into the world of action once more, as she joins The Good Samaritan. The film will be directed by Pierre Morel, who has directed Taken (2008) among other things, reported Deadline.
The Good Samaritan has been written by Matthew Ian Cirulnick, who has previous written for Rambo: Last Blood. Mark Canton, Dorothy Canton, David Hopwood, and Renee Tab, are producing the film. Canton Entertainment, Oakhurst Pictures, and Sentient Entertainment are the banners backing the film. Morel and Cirulnick also serve as executive producers.
In The Good Samaritan, Ridley will portray entrepreneur Dr Rosalind Carver, who saves an injured man, off the coast of Indonesia, along with her husband Mark. What seemed like an altruistic choice, drags Rosalind and Mark into a deadly conspiracy, which results in their yachts disappearing and Mark being kidnapped. Now Rosalind must place her trust in the mysterious Sean Fuller, a private military contractor, to help her, as she is hunted by corrupt officials and pirates.
Ridley who rose to prominence as Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, will reprise her role in an upcoming Star Wars film. She is also set to star in Killa Bee, as a former nurse who turns in an MMA fighter. She will also star alongside Alden Ehrenreich, who coincidentally starred as Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story, in The Last Resort.