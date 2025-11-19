Daisy Ridley on board The Good Samaritan from Taken's director

In The Good Samaritan, Ridley will portray entrepreneur Dr Rosalind Carver, who saves an injured man, off the coast of Indonesia, along with her husband Mark. What seemed like an altruistic choice, drags Rosalind and Mark into a deadly conspiracy, which results in their yachts disappearing and Mark being kidnapped. Now Rosalind must place her trust in the mysterious Sean Fuller, a private military contractor, to help her, as she is hunted by corrupt officials and pirates.