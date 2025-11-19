Nintendo releases first look at Legend of Zelda film

The video games series was initially developed by Nintendo and was released in 1986. Legend of Zelda since then has expanded and released more than 20 games for the main series, which follows the story of several incarnations of Link, a member of the Hylian race, and Princess Zelda, a member of the bloodline of Goddess Hylia. While the video games have been adapted into animated television series, the upcoming film is the first live action adaptation.