Nintendo releases first look at Legend of Zelda film

Nintendo has released the first look at the live action Legend of Zelda film, through their Nintendo Today App, reported Variety. The upcoming film is currently set to release in 2027.
The first look at its leads, Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, who play Zelda and Link, respectively, showed them in a field sporting full battle gear. Apart from Bragason and Ainsworth, the film reportedly stars Australian actor Dichen Lichman as Impa.
The upcoming film is directed by Wes Ball, who has directed The Maze Runner films and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024). Shigeru Miyamoto is producing the film, for Nintendo, along with Avi Arad.
The video games series was initially developed by Nintendo and was released in 1986. Legend of Zelda since then has expanded and released more than 20 games for the main series, which follows the story of several incarnations of Link, a member of the Hylian race, and Princess Zelda, a member of the bloodline of Goddess Hylia. While the video games have been adapted into animated television series, the upcoming film is the first live action adaptation.